Garry Lynn Phillips, Lake City

Garry Lynn Phillips, age 65 of Lake City, passed away on December 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1955 to the late Rev. Edwin & Beatrice Patterson Phillips. Garry was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. He loved fishing, working, Traveling, and spending time with his family. Garry worked for many years as a Y-12 security officer. He continued working as a security officer after retiring from Y-12 National Security Complex.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his step-son Justin Braden. He is survived by:

Wife Jennifer Phillips Lake City

Daughter Kristina Phillips Knox

Brothers Danny Ray Phillips Sr. and Sherri Lake City

Michael Phillips & Donna Lake City

Sister Kim Brown & Jason Clinton

A host of other family and friends

Visitation: 4:00pm – 7:00pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

Funeral Service: 7:00pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel in Lake City with Rev. JJ Patterson and Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 2:30pm to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City for a 3:00pm Burial

