Sybil Jean Shipwash Rose, Ten Mile

Sybil Jean Shipwash Rose, age 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Jamestowne Assisted Living. She was born September 28, 1939 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a school bus driver for Roane County Schools for 28 years and had also worked as a Teachers Aide at Fairview Elementary School. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she directed children’s Christmas plays and worked in the church Nursery for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers and was an avid gardener. Sybil enjoyed bird watching and especially loved her hummingbirds. Her favorite times were those spent with her children and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, James (Ed) Rose; infant daughter, Tonya Lynette Rose; brothers, Sidney Shipwash Jr., and James (Jimmy) Shipwash; brothers & sisters-in-law, Paul & Maggie Rose, Ralph & Betty Rose, and Dyke Walker.

SURVIVORS

Children Cindy Jones & husband, Greg of Kingston

Randy Rose & wife, Lynne of Soddy Daisy

Sandra Edgemon & husband, Arch of Watkinsville, GA

Michael Rose & wife, Casonya of Knoxville

Grandchildren Brent Myers & wife, Jamie

Spencer Myers, Alex Rose, Madeline Rose, Olivia Rose and Ava Rose

Great-granddaughter Aylor Myers

Sisters Ruth Ann Tudor & husband, Larry of Ten Mile

Susan Townsend & husband, Melvin of Ten Mile

Sisters-in-law Helen Walker of Kingston

Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Jamestowne Assisted Living for the special loving care that was shown to their mom over the past few years.

Mrs. Rose will lie in state from 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family ask that everyone wear a mask and obtain social distancing. Graveside service will be held 1:30 pm, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Fraker Funeral Home at 1:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church designated to the Shipwash Family Life Center, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

