Ronald E. (Thin Man) Morton, Kingston

Ronald E. (Thin Man) Morton, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN.

Ronnie was a lifelong member and longtime deacon of First Baptist Church Kingston. He served in the church’s student ministry as well as the audio-visual ministry for many years. He was a founding member of the Amigos. He retired from the TN Dept of Transportation where he worked for over 40 years. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 45 years Sandra Morton, his mother and father Susie and Granville Morton, brothers Bobby Morton, Ted Morton and Paul Morton and sisters Peggy Morton and Ada Frank Taylor.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and John Petersen of Cleveland, TN, grandson Casey Petersen and his wife Karen of Cleveland, TN, sisters Lorene Detherage of Barberton, OH and Diane Williams of Kingston, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec 9 at First Baptist Church Kingston (you will need to use the Loveless St. Family Life Center entrance) with A Celebration of Life service at 7:00 p.m. led by Rev. Gary Alley and Rev. Dale Darley following. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. The graveside service led by Rev. Jody McLoud will be

at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec 10 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to be a part of the processional will need to meet at Kyker’s Funeral Home at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a contribution be made in Ronnie’s memory to Kingston Athletics, 504 W. Cumberland St. Kingston 37763 or FBC Student Missions Ministry, 215 N. Kentucky St. Kingston Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

