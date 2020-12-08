Roy Lee Bright, Rockwood

Mr. Roy Lee Bright, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1951 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Bright was a retired over-the-road

truckdriver. He was a good-hearted person, always willing to help someone in need. Roy enjoyed playing his guitar and getting together with friends to play Gospel and “Old Country” Music. His favorite Country singer was

Merle Haggard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Paul Bright, Sr. & Edna Ruth Dunn Bright; sisters, Jean Pelfrey, Juanita Miller, and Brenda Akers; and brother, Albert Paul Bright, Jr.

Survivors include:

Son:Ernie Bright of Rockwood, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law:Anna Ruthe & Jerry Jackson of Muncie, IN

Brothers & Sisters-in-law:Doyle & Kim Bright of Rockwood, TN

Donnie & Karine Bright of Rockwood, TN

Special Aunts and Uncles:Mary & Willie Johnson of Pikeville, TN

Emmaline Watson of Pikeville, TN

Sam & Bobbie Dunn of Evensville, TN

Daniel Dunn of Evensville, TN

Special Friend and Caregiver:Tim Eidhisger of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Roy Lee Bright.

