Esther Colene Rayder, Rockwood

Mrs. Esther Colene Rayder, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born August 25, 1948 in Rockwood,

Tennessee. Mrs. Rayder was of the Baptist faith and her proudest moments was when she was around her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hestel Lee Price and Laura Almeda “Allie” Helton Price; brothers and sisters-in-law, Garland & Joyce Price, Leslie & Peggy Price, Gary Price, Canis & Gladys Price; George Edd Price; and sisters, Billie Hutson, Margie Price, and Bonnie Price.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law:Heather & Clifton Lynn of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Ethan, Skylar, Jayse, Jax, and Khylee

Sister & Brother-in-law:Oval & Kenny Eddington of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law:Troy Hutson of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made C/O. Evans Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Esther Colene Rayder.

