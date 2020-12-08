L.G. Summers, Eblen Gap, Rockwood

Mr. L.G. Summers, age 79, a resident of the Eblen Gap community of Rockwood (Morgan County), Tennessee passed away Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Summit View in Rocky Top, Tennessee and was rejoined with his beloved wife, Charlotte. He was born January 31, 1941 at his family homestead in the Eblen Gap community of Rockwood (Morgan County), Tennessee, where he continued to live his entire life; property that had been in his family since the American Civil War as part of a Civil War Land Grant. Mr. Summers attended the Emory Heights Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Summers was a retired logger and operated a sawmill.

He was preceded in death by his parents “Jack” & “Georgie” Summers; wife, Charlotte Summers; and brother and sister-in-law, “Bud” & Lois Summers.

Survivors include: Children & Spouses:Wade & Sheryl Summers of Rockwood, TN Steve & Lynn Summers of Oakdale, TN Shawna & Jeff Branson of Rockwood, TN Robin & Jason Kittrell of Oakdale, TN Michael & Jessica Chasteen of Princeton, TX Grandchildren & Spouses:Anna Summers, Trevor Summers, Whitney Summers, Chelsey Stewart (Sammy), Summer Butler (Samuel), Madeline Kittrell, Darren Kittrell (fiancé, Jasmine Davis), Ashton Chasteen, and Gavin Chasteen Great Grandchildren:Ellie Keen, Abbie Keen, Tristyn Butler, Keegan Butler, Sophia Butler, and Hudson Butler Sister & Brother-in-law:June & Don Montgomery of Oakdale, TN And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Pine Orchard Cemetery (New Section); 156 Bud Smith Road; Oakdale, Tennessee 37829 for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Following the graveside service, family and friends will gather for a time of fellowship and remembrance at the Pine Orchard Community Center, 2900 Airport Road, Oakdale, Tennessee 37829.

Memorial contributions may be made to support a missionary of your choice. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. L.G. Summers.

