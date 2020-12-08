Minnie Marie Goad Jones, Harriman

Minnie Marie Goad Jones, age 93 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Minnie enjoyed gardening, was a great cook, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
Minnie was preceded in death by
Husband: Rev. Noah C. Jones
Parents:Elbert and Etta Goad
Brother: Ray Goad
Sisters:Bessie Howard
Joyce Goad
Minnie is survived by
Son:Mitchell C. Jones and wife Stacy of Kingston
Grandson:Jeremy C. Jones of Kingston
Granddaughter:Amy Gray and husband Dwayne of Rockwood
Grandson: Kevin M. Jones of Harriman
Sisters: Oma Cochran of Harriman
Cassie Williams of Rockwood
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral will follow at 8pm. Burial will be 1 pm Thursday in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be
made to
Southwest Point Baptist Church. P.O. Box 326
Kingston, Tennessee 37763.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Jones Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com