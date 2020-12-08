Minnie Marie Goad Jones, Harriman

Minnie Marie Goad Jones, age 93 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Minnie enjoyed gardening, was a great cook, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Minnie was preceded in death by

Husband: Rev. Noah C. Jones

Parents:Elbert and Etta Goad

Brother: Ray Goad

Sisters:Bessie Howard

Joyce Goad

Minnie is survived by

Son:Mitchell C. Jones and wife Stacy of Kingston

Grandson:Jeremy C. Jones of Kingston

Granddaughter:Amy Gray and husband Dwayne of Rockwood

Grandson: Kevin M. Jones of Harriman

Sisters: Oma Cochran of Harriman

Cassie Williams of Rockwood

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral will follow at 8pm. Burial will be 1 pm Thursday in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be

made to

Southwest Point Baptist Church. P.O. Box 326

Kingston, Tennessee 37763.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Jones Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

