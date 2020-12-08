Barbara L. “Polly” Thomas, Harriman

Barbara L. “Polly” Thomas, age 82 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was of the Baptist Faith. Polly loved spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Ida Ladd; brothers Paul “Kiser” Ladd, Kenneth “Pete” Ladd, Bobby Ladd, Doug Ladd; sister Martha Ann Lawson; Sister-in-law at heart Lela Day; 5 infant brothers and sisters; husband Virgil Dean Thomas.

Survivors include:

Daughter Rebecca Diane Sherlin;

Son and daughter in law David and Susan Thomas;

Grandchildren Becky Woolfolk and husband Jared, Brandon Sherlin, Rachel Thomas, Heather

Thomas and fiancé Alex Sullivan, April Winterrowd and husband Chaz;

Great grandchildren Harley Woolfolk, Mason Woolfolk, Thomas Sherlin, Julia Sherlin;

Brothers Randel Ladd and wife Brenda, Jackie Ladd and wife Betty;

Sister in laws Sue Ladd and Faye Ladd;

Brother in laws Bobby Thomas, Floyd Thomas and wife Betty;

And a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Eddie Neeley officiating. Burial 11am Friday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving

the Thomas Family.

