Dewey Paul Roop, Knoxville

Dewey Paul Roop, age 89, left his life here to join his wife in Heaven on December 1, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, TN in 1932 to the late Dewey H. and Ruth Amburn Roop. He grew up in the third creek area and was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church.

Dewey started a career with White Stores in Knoxville when he was in high school at Central High. Dewey took a leave from work to join the United States Marine Corp. and served on the front lines in Korea with sub-zero temperatures. He resumed his career with White Stores as manager for three different stores and later with Food City. After returning home from the War, he married the love of his life, Eva Campbell. They later were blessed with a daughter, Pamela, whom they both adored.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eva Campbell Roop, Dewey is preceded in death by; daughter, Pamela Roop; brother, William Roop and sister, Betty Roop Hundley.

He is survived by brothers, David Roop and Kenneth (Faye) Roop; sister-in-law, Helen Roop; along with several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his niece, Connie Roop Roehl, for his overall care over the last few years. Also special thanks to the staff of Hospice of UT and Water Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility—- He loved each of you.

Due to the COVID pandemic there will only be a military graveside service and message by Dr. Michael Thompson of Second Baptist where Dewey was a member. Interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 4 th, 2020 at 2:00PM. Please stay at a safe distance for the safety of all.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, which is a place he proudly supported.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

