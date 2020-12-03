Jack Paul Woodall, Kingston

Jack Paul Woodall, age 84, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1936 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jack was a very

dedicated member of Kingston First Baptist Church where he served in various capacities. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a machinist after 28 years of service. Jack loved his church, playing golf, and most

importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rita Suzanne Woodall; parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall; sister, Violet Cates; brother-in-law, Teddy Monday.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 62 yearsClara Louise Ryans Woodall of Kingston

DaughtersKaren Kirkland & husband, Mark of Crossville

Kathy Rickman & husband, Jimmy of Maryville

GrandchildrenChad Eichelberger, Erin Daniels & husband, Preston,

Will Rickman, Andrew Rickman, Grant Kirkland

Great-grandchildrenAli Daniels, Chandler Eichelberger, Luke Daniels, Kate Eichelberger

BrothersDean Woodall & wife, Joan

Tommy Woodall & wife, Margaret

Jimmy Woodall & wife, Darlene

Herbert Woodall …. All of Rockwood

SistersShirley Byrd, Alene Mullins, Bonnie McKinney & husband, Steve

Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart

Sheila Winstead & husband, Vance

Janice Ellison & husband, Glenn……. All of Rockwood

Sister-in-lawCarolyn Monday of Rockwood

Many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

A drive-thru visitation will be held 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Jody

McLoud, Bro. Kenneth Plemons and Dr. Dale Darley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family request mask be worn to the graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

