Jack Paul Woodall, Kingston

Jack Paul Woodall, age 84, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1936 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jack was a very
dedicated member of Kingston First Baptist Church where he served in various capacities. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a machinist after 28 years of service. Jack loved his church, playing golf, and most
importantly spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rita Suzanne Woodall; parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall; sister, Violet Cates; brother-in-law, Teddy Monday.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 62 yearsClara Louise Ryans Woodall of Kingston
DaughtersKaren Kirkland & husband, Mark of Crossville
Kathy Rickman & husband, Jimmy of Maryville
GrandchildrenChad Eichelberger, Erin Daniels & husband, Preston,
Will Rickman, Andrew Rickman, Grant Kirkland
Great-grandchildrenAli Daniels, Chandler Eichelberger, Luke Daniels, Kate Eichelberger
BrothersDean Woodall & wife, Joan
Tommy Woodall & wife, Margaret
Jimmy Woodall & wife, Darlene
Herbert Woodall …. All of Rockwood
SistersShirley Byrd, Alene Mullins, Bonnie McKinney & husband, Steve
Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart
Sheila Winstead & husband, Vance
Janice Ellison & husband, Glenn……. All of Rockwood
Sister-in-lawCarolyn Monday of Rockwood
Many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends
A drive-thru visitation will be held 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Jody
McLoud, Bro. Kenneth Plemons and Dr. Dale Darley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family request mask be worn to the graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.