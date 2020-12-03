Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards sees time change

Annual event latest affected by COVID-19

December 2, 2020

The Tennessee Titans and TSSAA were made aware on Tuesday, December 1 that the Nashville Metro Health Department has required a change to the Mr. Football Awards luncheon. Because of recent changes in protocols due to the pandemic, a meal will no longer be served.

The event will still take place on Tuesday, December 8, however the presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. CST, an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at tennesseetitans.com.

