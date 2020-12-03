Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards sees time change

Brad Jones 20 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 164 Views

Annual event latest affected by COVID-19

December 2, 2020

The Tennessee Titans and TSSAA were made aware on Tuesday, December 1 that the Nashville Metro Health Department has required a change to the Mr. Football Awards luncheon. Because of recent changes in protocols due to the pandemic, a meal will no longer be served.

The event will still take place on Tuesday, December 8, however the presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. CST, an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at tennesseetitans.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Robertsville Middle’s Hinton serves as role model among TMSAA administrators

Oak Ridge-native and former basketball coach now serves as athletic director November 13, 2020 Oak …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: