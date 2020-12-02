Sir David Allen Morgan, 58

Sir David Allen Morgan, age 58, went home to be with God on November 28th, 2020. He fought a long battle against cancer showing nothing but resilience, courage, strength, and love. That love, strength, courage, and resilience lives on through those he has left behind.

He is survived by his wife Liz Morgan, children Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Morgan, Patricia Alyse Morgan, and Justin Wayne Morgan. Fur babies, Prudence, Teddy, and Piper. His honorary children, Justin Bracken, Eddie Patterson, Loni Sanchez, Brandy Strub, Amber Harvey, Rebecca Sanchez, Aaron Reynolds, and Chris Miles (Dew Drop). Siblings, Kenny Morgan, Joann and Steve Gaylor, and Shanella and Grant Hawkins. His father Wayne Morgan and wife Carolyn. His precious Aunt, Marsha Alcorn. He is also survived by many others he loved dearly including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and various loved ones. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou Morgan, brother Chuckie Morgan, sister-in-law Vicki Morgan, and beloved uncle Chuck Alcorn.

The family wishes to thank Dr. John Foust, Dr. Rebecca Kemmet, and all of the dedicated doctors and staff at UT Medical Center that contributed to his care. They were wonderful and allowed him to continue his fight for as long as possible. He was a true knight in his family’s eyes, a father figure to many, and will always be loved and missed dearly. The honor, humor, courage, ferocity, care, and love he has shown will forever shine on always in our hearts.

No services are planned at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN is honored to serve the Morgan family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

