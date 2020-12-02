Roy Gregory Biddle, Rockwood

Mr. Roy Gregory Biddle, age 61, of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was retired from the US Marine Corp as a E6 Sargent.

He was a Combat Engineer for 3 years, then went in to Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Warfare for the remaining 17 years.

He was the Staff NCO of the Camp Lejeune gas chamber for 10 years. His motto is still written on the chamber building, “Even The Brave Cry Here”.

He was rifle expert for 19 years, pistol expert for 14 years, as well as a Marksmanship Instructor. In 1995 he was the highest rifle shooter in The Marine Corps and 2nd highest with the pistol.

After retiring from the military, he became a realtor to do home inspections.

He loved going “JUNKIN” and to Estate Sales. He was co owner of the show dog kennel shared with his wife and raised many Champion puppies.

He loved his country and he loved his family very much. He is survived by:

Wife: Jeannine “Nini” Biddle of Rockwood, TN

Son: Evan (Christie) Biddle of Wilmington, NC

Daughter: Annie Biddle of Rockwood, TN

Parents: Roy and Margeret Biddle of Oak Ridge, TN

Brothers: Anthony Biddle of Clinton, TN

Bradley Biddle of Oak Ridge, TN

Sister-in-law: Christie Biddle of Clinton, TN

Granddaughters: Jade Biddle, Paris, Sandlin, and Piper Tinker

Grandson: Phoenix Miller

Cremation arrangements have been made and interment will take place at a later date at the Knoxville Veteran Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Roy Gregory Biddle.

