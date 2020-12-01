Morgan Taylor, Harriman

Mr. Morgan Taylor, age 84 of Harriman passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at home in Greenville, SC where he lived since June 2020. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Robert and Hopie Taylor. Morgan served in the U.S. Army (Airborne), retired from Chevron and had a joyful post-retirement career driving tour buses and regaling groups with his jokes and tall tales. He was a great cook and is known for his famous holiday dressing and unrivaled banana pudding. 

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister and six brothers.

He is survived by two daughters: Sheryl Taylor of Grayson GA and Bronwyn Barnett and her husband Sam of Greenville, SC.

One son: Scott Taylor and his wife Manette of Mt Juliet, TN.

Four grandchildren: Justin Taylor, and Kendra & husband Matt Degendardt, all of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Shelby & husband Scott Vidd of Clearwater FL, and Spencer Fowler of Snellville, GA.

Great grandchild: Kylie Degendardt of Mt. Juliet, TN.

One sister: Margaret Patterson of Oliver Springs.

And one brother: Gerald Taylor and his wife Lana of Harriman.

Family and friends will gather at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Lebanon Senior Center in Lebanon, TN where Morgan was a popular and regular member for many years.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Morgan Taylor.

