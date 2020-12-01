William “Bill” Ellis Burt, Clinton

William “Bill” Ellis Burt of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Mr. Burt was born in Lonaconing, MD, to Alexander A. Burt and Margaret Byers Burt on June 22, 1935. Bill was a member of the last graduating class of Central High School, Lonaconing, MD in 1953. He served 6 years in the Army. In 1998 he retired from the WV Pulp & Paper Company in Luke Maryland after 44 ½ years. After retiring, he and his wife Charlene decided to move from Rawlings, MD to TN to be near their son and his family. Soon after moving, he joined the Shriners at Kerbela in Knoxville, TN. He was a dedicated Shriner always working many hours to raise money to keep the 22 Childrens Hospitals open and caring for the many patients. He loved helping at Kerbela and was on the Aides staff for over 17 years. Bill has been a member of Georges Creek Valley Masonic Lodge #161 AF&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cumberland, MD, and the Shriners in MD & TN for over 50 years.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Burt and Margaret Burt; brother, James Burt of Lonaconing, MD; son, William E Burt II. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlene Burt; daughter-in-law aka daughter, Tammy Burt; grandkids, William E. Burt III and Alexis Burt; sister in law, Ann Burt

The family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, December 5th from 2:00-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements

