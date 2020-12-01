William Henry “Bill” McCalden, Rockwood

​​​​Mr. William Henry “Bill” McCalden, age 60, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee.

He was born October 5, 1960 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He attended the Potters House Fellowship, Harriman, Tennessee.

Bill was a Plumbing Pro for Lowes in Harriman, Tennessee for several years, where you could always find him assisting customers with finding things or helping them with advice, especially in plumbing and tiling. Tile was Bill’s passion, and he had formerly owned and operated his own tiling company while living in Florida, and continued to practice his skill and craft in tiling for individuals after moving to Tennessee. His expertise and commitment to excellence was sought after and demonstrated in his work. He loved the outdoors and shooting and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Most of all Bill loved his family and kids and helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur G. McCalden, Jr. & Patricia Henry McCalden; brother, John Arthur McCalden; and nephew, Richard Iglesias.

Survivors include: Wife:Digna S. McCalden of Rockwood, TN Children & Spouses:William Patrick McCalden (Ciara) of IN Lucas James Gielissen (Sonya) of Rockwood, TN Christie Leanne Lozada of Dayton, TN Rachel Janine Gielissen (Bobby Canady) of Crossville, TN Garrett Gielissen (Dakota Siler) of Kingston, TN Ashley Elizabeth Gielissen (John Miller) of LA Jenny Anna Marie Brown of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:William Lane McCalden, Silas McCalden, Cheyanne Gielissen, Ciyarah Lozada, Azariah Lozada, Eilah Lozada, Howard Canady, Amelia Canady, Garrett Abel Gielissen, John Ian Miller, and an expected grandchild, Evan Leon Miller Father-in-law:Martin Rodriguez of Orlando, FL Mother-in-law:Candida Rodriguez of Rockwood, TN Brother-in-law:Martin Rodriguez, Jr. of Orlando, FL Sister-in-law:Candida Rodriguez of LA Nieces:Amber McCalden of FLAmanda McCalden of FL And several other relatives and many friends including his Lowes family and customers.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Family memorial services will be held at a later date.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. William Henry “Bill” McCalden.

