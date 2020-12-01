Mary Laning Johnston, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Laning Johnston, age 88, a resident of the Dry Hill Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the home of her son in Dry Hill. She was born at home on Thornburg Branch in the Dry Hill community of Roane County, Tennessee on November 24, 1932.

Mrs. Johnston was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood where she served for many years as the custodian. She was also an animal lover and raised Boxers for several years. Mrs. Johnston was a talented artist, working in several different mediums, including being an accomplished seamstress and painter. She was a nationally known and collected potter, had her own pottery business, and was a juried exhibiter of pottery at the 1982 Worlds Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Crispin Laning, Jr. and Amelia Pauline Murphy Laning; husband, Jack Kenneth Johnston, Sr.; grandson, Aaron Johnston; great grandson, David Johnston; and brother, Paul “James” Martin Laning. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law:Jack Johnston, Jr. (Linda) of Rockwood, TN Daughter & Son-in-law:Joyce Johnston Shepherd (Winston) of San Antonio, TX Grandchildren:Jessie Shepherd of Austin, TX Miriam Johnston of Rockwood, TN Benjamin Johnston (Lora) of Crossville, TN Great Grandchildren:Triston Sander, Cameron Sander, Jacob Sander, and Rebecca Johnston Sister:May Young of Mullica Hill, NJ Brother:Ray Laning of Morristown, TN And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; 328 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; P.O. Box 45; Rockwood, TN 37854 or at www.rockwoodfcc.org. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Laning Johnston.

