Susan M. Chandler, Rockwood

Mrs. Susan M. Chandler, age 58 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, November 27th, 2020, peacefully at home. Susan was born on July 28th, 1962 to Laura and Walter Williams.

On November 29th, 1980, Susan married Don Chandler. Together they raised two boys, Matthew and Daniel. Susan served Rockwood Church of Christ both as an elder’s wife and the church secretary. Susan cherished time spent with her grandchildren, Aubrey, Elliott, Kate, and Eleanor. She also had a love of readings, cooking, and taking her golden retriever on adventures.

Susan is preceded in death by her father: Walter Williams.

Susan is survived by:

Husband: Don Chandler of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Matthew Chandler (Laura) of Mt. Juliet, TN

Daniel Chandler (Megan) of Huntsville, AL

Mother: Laura Williams of Sioux City, IA

Grandchildren: Aubrey Chandler, Elliott Chandler, Katherine Chandler, and Eleanor Chandler

Siblings: Thomas Williams of Las Vegas, NV

Jamie Milligan of Ames, IA

As well as many good friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Rockwood Church of Christ. Those in attendance are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing in accordance with the Roane County mandate and CDC guidelines. Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 pm with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Rockwood Church of Christ.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Susan M. Chandler.

