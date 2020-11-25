Coalfield Semifinal Game at South Pittsburg to be Streamed Live

For the second week in a row, we will be streaming the Coalfield football team live on BBBTV12.com, Facebook, YouTube, Periscope and all the streaming devices by using the BoxCast Channel.

The Yellow Jackets have a daunting task ahead of them as they make the trip down to Marion County and take on the Perennial Powerhouse, South Pittsburg Pirates (12-1) that is averaging 51.1 points per game. The Pirates are only allowing 7.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets (12-0) are coming off a 36-0 win over Oliver Springs last Friday night at Rochelle Field in Coalfield. They are averaging 37.3 points per game while giving up 10.8 points per game.

This will be the fifth time that Coalfield will have had to travel to South Pittsburg to play for a chance to play in the 2020 Class A Blue Cross Bowl. It’s the seventh time that the two schools have played, all in the TSSAA Playoffs, and Coalfield is 0-6 all-time against South Pittsburg. This is the third time that Coalfield will be playing South Pittsburg in the Semifinal round

The last time Coalfield played in a semifinal game was in 2014 when they played Monterey at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, a game that the Jackets would win 42-8 and earn their first-ever trip to the TSSAA Championship game, which they lost to Union City, now a Class 2A school.

South Pittsburg defeated Gordonsville on the road last Friday, 37-7, to earn a trip to the Semifinal matchup with Coalfield. South Pittsburg has 2 Mr. Football Finalists in Hunter Frame and Jared Stone an offensive lineman.

The Yellow Jackets tied a school record last Friday night with 12 wins, a feat first done in 2006 under then head coach, Garry Kreis. That team had 12 straight wins but lost to Hampton, 30-12 in a Quarterfinal loss at Coalfield.

South Pittsburg head coach, Vic Grider, has a 4-0 record against Coalfield and an astonishing 231-54 overall career record (.810). The first time that Coalfield and South Pitt met was in the 1994 playoffs, a 63-6 win by the Pirates over the Jackets. Matter of fact, the Pirates have outscored Coalfield, 269-46 in the 7 victories they have over the Jackets.

The game will feature the #1 South Pittsburg Pirates vs. the #2 Coalfield Yellow Jackets, as ranked in the final 2020 Regular Season AP Poll back in early November.

If you would like to watch this game, you can do so several different ways, just not on BBB TV-12 on Comcast Cable. Due to restrictions and regulations be the TSSAA, we are only allowed to stream the broadcast, after paying a fee to do so. We would like to thank Nitzschke Communications, VFL Realtor – Steven Hensley, DMS Properties and several Coalfield Alumni are the only reason that we are able to stream this game on the internet, without them, it would not be possible.

Kickoff for this game is 7pm CENTRAL time, 8pm Eastern (all games start at 7pm local time during the playoffs), so it will be 1-hour later than usual. We will begin streaming at 7:30pm Eastern Time with the WECO Radio pregame show then the game starting at 8 pm Eastern, 7pm Central.

Here are a few of the ways that you can watch the game on Friday night.

