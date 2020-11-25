Christopher Matthew Simmons, Oak Ridge

Christopher “Chris” Matthew Simmons, 65, passed away at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 21, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Chris was born Sept. 9, 1955 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., the son of Walt and Barbara (Glasgow) Simmons.

Dr. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Oak Ridge, graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1973 where he played baseball. He went on to attend The University of Tennessee, graduating in 1977, and then The University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, graduating in 1981. He practiced family dentistry in Oak Ridge for the entirety of his career.

Chris is survived by his daughter Holly (Simmons) Honeycutt and her husband Michael Honeycutt, his son Ryan Simmons and his wife Jessica (Anderson) Simmons, and six grandchildren, who all knew him as Doc. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Simmons, and four siblings: Lee Simmons and his wife Judy, Debbie Riddle and her husband Ernie, Mark Simmons and his wife Jane, and Kim Thomas and her husband Bob, along with dozens of nieces and nephews.

Chris was a longtime supporter of the Boys Club of Oak Ridge, sponsored local youth baseball and basketball teams, was overly generous to friends and family in need, and donated his dental services to many. He was happiest being around family and watching his son play sports and daughter competitively dance.

To honor Dr. Simmons’ generous spirit, the family is asking for donations to one of the following in lieu of flowers: Boys Club of Oak Ridge, University of Tennessee Cheer and Dance Support Fund, or the American Association of Parkinsons in Chris’ name is requested.

Throughout most of his illness, he retained his sense of humor. He loved his family and he will be sorely missed by them and his close friends. He was known for his infectious smile and loved being around people. Due to the current climate, no services have been planned yet. To sign Dr. Simmons’ guest book, please visit the Martin Funeral Home website.

