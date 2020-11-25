Lena Helen Garrett DeVaney, Rockwood

Mrs. Lena Helen Garrett DeVaney, age 90, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville (Farragut), Tennessee. She was born February 2, 1930 in Sunbright, Tennessee. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tennessee where she served for many years teaching Sunday School, working with the children, and singing in the Choir. Mrs. DeVaney had previously worked at Kayser-Roth Hosiery and Roane Hosiery in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a poll worker for the Roane County Election Commission for many years. She loved to garden, grow flowers including her favorite, Irises, and according to her family could “grow a rock”. She was a very kind and caring person who loved helping others; a strong and independent woman who did not know the word “Quit”. Most of all she was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Oliver “Joe” Garrett and Nancy Carlene Stewart Garrett; son, Doug DeVaney; granddaughter, Aaron DeVaney; and several brothers and sisters. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George Thomas “J.T.” DeVaney on April 23, 2020. They were married on Christmas Day 1948 and at the time of their passing had known each other for 74 years.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Yvonne & Paul Thomas of Powell, TN

Sons: Tom DeVaney of Rockwood, TN David DeVaney of Pikeville, TN

Grandchildren: Derrick Seiber (Dana) of Kingston, TN Daniel DeVaney (Jacquie) of Astoria, OR Misty Hensley of Willis, TX

Several Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren who were so dearly loved

And many other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire family will not be present during the entire visitation, but extend welcome and thanks to anyone who would like to pay their respects for Mrs. DeVaney during this time. Masks and social distancing should be observed if at all possible. Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating.

