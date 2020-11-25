Eugene Young, 81

Mr. Eugene Young, born January 17, 1939 passed away Tuesday, November 25, 2020 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. Eugene was a devoted husband, a good father and friend with strong Christian values. He loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and raising cattle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Margaret Rose Young.

His parents: Ralph and Delia Phillips Young.

Two brothers: Roy, and Donald Young.

And two sisters: Mary Ellen Byrge and Linda Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 59 years: Judy Haun Young.

His children: Daniel Young and wife Violet of Wartburg, Carley Young and wife Sonya of Chestnut Ridge, Billy Young and wife Michelle of Chestnut Ridge, Dale Young and wife Julie of Blaine, Marlene Young of Chestnut Ridge, and Johnny R. Young of Chestnut Ridge.

Eighteen grandchildren and over twenty great grandchildren.

One brother and sister-in-law: Ray and Christine Young of Wartburg.

Four sisters: Lorine, Pauline, Charlene, and Carolyn Sue all of Wartburg.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. David Webb officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the family cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

