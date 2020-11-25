John Ralph Baker, Oak Ridge

John Ralph Baker, 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical.

He was born on March 7, 1930 in Speedwell, Tennessee, the son of Albert and Myrtle Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was also preceded in death by David Baker, Brother and Olive Baker Lay, Sister.

John grew up in LaFollette, Tennessee after the family relocated from Speedwell due to the Norris Dam Project and graduated from LaFollette High School. John attended/graduated from Lincoln Memorial University where he played varsity basketball. He served in the Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1951- 1953. John was a dedicated employee of the Department of Energy from 1954-1992.

John was an avid golfer his entire life, after retiring he traveled to Scotland and played all the iconic courses. John always enjoyed a good Oak Ridge Wildcat Football game and University of Tennessee Football and Basketball. John loved animals and would tend to the wounded and return them to the wild. All the neighborhood dogs knew John and would come visit every day.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Margaret Joann Baker, his son Larry Baker (wife Loretta) of Nashville, his daughter Sharon Baker Rivers (husband Randy) of Knoxville, and brother Wayne Baker, of LaFollette. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff on the 5th floor of Oak Ridge Methodist Medical for the tender care of John in his final days.

Due to COVID restrictions the family will hold a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of John Baker to

St. Stephens Episcopal Church

212 N. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The Lawrence A. Hahn Club, c/o Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge,

P.O. Box 4021 Oak Ridge, TN 37830

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

