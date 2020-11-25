Former County Commissioner, Thomas “Mark” Alderson, 63, of Clinton Passes Away

Thomas “Mark” Alderson, 63, of Clinton went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Mark was born June 13, 1957 in Knoxville, the son of Tom and Carmetia Bennett Alderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Kyle Shepherd.

Mark served as deacon at First Baptist Church of Clinton. He served his community well on the County Commission for 20 years; serving as Mayor of Anderson county and serving on Charter Commission.

Mark retired from ORNL Fire Department where he served as a firefighter and EMT for over 36 years. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids.

Mark was a beloved husband, daddy and a loving Poppie!

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kandi Shepherd Alderson; daughter, Katie Phillips and companion Scott Page; son, Johnathan Alderson and fiancé Erin Rogers; grandchildren, Abby, Lucas, Zachary and Eric and mother-in-law, Kathryn Shepherd.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, a Private family funeral will be held. Family and friends are invited to meet for a graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1pm at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating.

The family asks that any memorials be in the form of contributions to First Baptist church, in care of the Christian Service Center, PO Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

