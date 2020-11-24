Bobby Lee Thompson Sr, Andersonville

Bobby Lee Thompson Sr., age 76 of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his devoted wife Karen by his side. Bobby fought a lengthy courageous battle with cancer.

Bobby was born in Tip Top, Virginia, April 28, 1944 in the home of the late Charles and Viola Revels Thompson. Bobby was preceded in death by his brother William. He is survived by the love of his life, Karen Thompson, his wife of 28 years. He leaves behind a son Gregory (Mary) Buhr, grandchildren Evan, Adalyn, and Owen, Terrelle Williams, great grandchildren Teagan, Taelyn, and Tyson.

He is survived by a brother Russell (Helen) Thompson, and a sister Leona Hendricks, two sisters-in-law Barbara (Michael) Ford and Frances Siren, two brothers-in-law, Walter Dolan and James (Mary Beth) Dolan, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and lastly his two special fur baby girls Angel and Olive.

While attending Tazewell County High School (Warhawks) Virginia in the class of 1963, Bobby excelled in sports as a starter and captain of both football and basketball. He even tried a short stint in minors with the New York Golden Knights. Bobby had a passion and love for sports. He attended several super bowls and final four tournaments with Karen.

After high school, Bobby began his career with United Parcel Service in 1967. Starting out as a porter in Bedford Heights, Ohio, he demonstrated a strong work ethic and with great determination and abilities, he advanced to district manager in Florida, Ohio, and New Jersey. Bobby was a great mentor, coach, and leader. He always put the people he worked with first and encouraged and advanced many careers. In 1995, after 28 years, he retired to enjoy life with his wife Karen.

Bobby loved being outdoors on his 67 acres riding his tractor, gardening, caring for horses, and working around the barn. The family would like to thank everyone for the love, support, and prayers for Bobby during these many years. He truly loved his life and always held onto hope for a miracle and fought for each and every day to continue, but God’s plan is done. There is a brighter star in the heavens.

There is a visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 3425 Andersonville Highway, Andersonville, Tennessee 37705 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with a funeral mass to follow with Fr. Richard Armstrong celebrating along with concelebrants Monsignor Bill Gahagan and Deacon Dan Hosford. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, there is a memorial fund established for Bobby at Stephen Siller – Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Contact (718) 987-1931, or donations can be made to the St. Joseph’s Columbarium Fund.

You may also view Bobby’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

