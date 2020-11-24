Larry Gilbert Durham, Andersonville

Larry Gilbert Durham, of Andersonville a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He served as a submarine vet on the Thornback before joining IBM from which he retired after 25 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Annie Durham and sister, Harriett Durham.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Durham; daughters, Cheryl Durham and Chandra Durham Pritchet & husband Ricky; granddaughter, Bethany Pritchet; sister, Nancy Wallace & husband Ronnie; nephews, Robert and Paul; niece, Kellie; 3 grandnieces; 1 grandnephew; friends, Jody Wallace and the Liars Club and fur- baby, Dingus.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

