Barbara Jean Barton, Clinton

Barbara Jean Barton, age 64 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. Barbara attended Faith Promise in Clinton and was born July 7, 1956 in Staten Island, New York to the late Alvin and Virginia Zeluff. Barbara loved working with puppies, cooking pies and cakes, and watching old movies.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Zeluff and sister, Virginia McFarland.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Di Stefano of Clinton; sister, Betty Womack & husband James of Clinton; niece, Rachel Riley & husband Samuel; great nephews, Christopher and Carver.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Memorials may be made to East Tennessee Humane’s Society or Anderson County Animal Shelter. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

