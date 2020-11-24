Comcast Expands 1.2TB Data Cap to Full Footprint

Brad Jones 14 hours ago News Leave a comment 108 Views

By Daniel Frankel a day ago – Nexttv.com

Top U.S. cable operator will begin metering subscribers in 14 additional states and territories starting in January

Comcast will expand its 1.2-terabyte data usage cap to its entire footprint, adding Xfinity high-speed internet customers in 14 additional states and territories to the scheme starting in January. 

Customers will be charged $10 for every 50 gigabytes of data they exceed the 1.2 TB cap, plus tax, every month, with overage charges limited to $100. Comcast won’t charge customers in newly affected regions if they exceed their limits in January and February. And customers will receive one “credit” each year, which they can use to cover themselves the first time they’re charged for exceeding the cap. 

So customers effectively have until April to get used to the usage limits. 

Customers will also be advised when they’re approaching their usage limit. Customers can opt out of the cap and essentially render their service unlimited for an additional $30 a month. Gigabit Pro and business tier customers are exempt.

For Xfinity internet customers in 27 other U.S. states, these rules are not new. But they will be to subscribers in Comcast’s northeast division, which inlcudes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachussettes, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, as well as Washington, D.C. 

Comcast competes with Verizon’s uncapped wireline broadband operations in these northeast territories. 

Even with customers streaming and zooming more these days, Comcast insists that 95% of its customers don’t come close to using 1.2 TB in an average month. Average monthly usage comes in at around 308 GB, Comcast said. 

But OpenVault, which provides data to cable operators about their networks, just released a report suggesting that the number of so-called “power users” is rising fast. The company said that within 2-3 years, 5%-10% of internet users will consume 2 TB or more data each month.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Schools Making Some Changes, Pausing Sports Through December 4th

*Important Updates from Roane County Schools* Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding Covid-19 we will close …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: