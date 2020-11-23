Official Roane County Executive Order – Mask Mandate

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 132 Views

I, Ron Woody, County Executive of Roane County, Tennessee, by the power vested in me by the State of Tennessee and the Governor of the State of Tennessee by Executive Order #54 and extended by Executive Orders 59, 63, and 67 do hereby invoke a mask mandate for Roane County, Tennessee effective immediately. The mask mandate follows the Governor’s Executive Order 54 as follows:

Orders or measures issued by county mayors pursuant to this order are consistent with CDC guidance and may have such exemptions as deemed advisable, provided that, at a minimum, there shall be no requirement that a face covering be worn:
I. Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;
II. By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;
Ill. By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide
medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering;
IV. By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance;
V. While eating or drinking;
VI. While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;
VII. While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;
VIII. In situations in which wearing a face covering poses a safety or security risk;
IX. While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or
X. While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

The County Executive Order shall remain in effect until December 29, 2020 unless extended by the Governor and my office.

Roane-County-Executive-Order-11-23-2020Download

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Courthouse Office Hours, Court Operations, Covid Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive. It is Friday, November 20th 4:00 pm, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: