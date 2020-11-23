Official Roane County Executive Order – Mask Mandate

I, Ron Woody, County Executive of Roane County, Tennessee, by the power vested in me by the State of Tennessee and the Governor of the State of Tennessee by Executive Order #54 and extended by Executive Orders 59, 63, and 67 do hereby invoke a mask mandate for Roane County, Tennessee effective immediately. The mask mandate follows the Governor’s Executive Order 54 as follows:

Orders or measures issued by county mayors pursuant to this order are consistent with CDC guidance and may have such exemptions as deemed advisable, provided that, at a minimum, there shall be no requirement that a face covering be worn:

I. Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;

II. By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;

Ill. By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide

medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering;

IV. By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance;

V. While eating or drinking;

VI. While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

VII. While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;

VIII. In situations in which wearing a face covering poses a safety or security risk;

IX. While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or

X. While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

The County Executive Order shall remain in effect until December 29, 2020 unless extended by the Governor and my office.

