Roane County Schools Making Some Changes, Pausing Sports Through December 4th

*Important Updates from Roane County Schools*

Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding Covid-19 we will close schools on Wednesday, (11/25/20); we will not provide distance learning nor will we expect students to log on for instruction. Students, Staff, and Central Office will not report on Wednesday, 11/25/2020.

We will resume instruction on Monday (11/30/20) remotely for the week (11/30-12/4) and then resume in-person instruction on Monday(12/7/20). Athletics and extracurricular activities will be paused the week of 11/30- 12/4 as well. Teachers and staff will report to school during the week of 11/30-12/4.

Thank you for your patience and understanding!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

