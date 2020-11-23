Oak Ridgers Asked to Show Support for Wildcats Football Ahead of Semifinal Matchup against South-Doyle on Friday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 23, 2020) – The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats are on the path to victory.

Last week, the Wildcats (10-3) secured their place in the semifinals following a tight 31-28 win over West in the quarterfinals. This is the first time the team has advanced to the semifinals since 2010 when it was in Class 6A.

This week, the City of Oak Ridge is asking its residents and local businesses to show support for the Oak Ridge High School Wildcats football team ahead of the State 5A semifinal game against South-Doyle.

“We are proud of our Wildcats and we want the players to know it and see it across town,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. “Let’s all display our Wildcat spirit and show everyone that great things happen in Oak Ridge every day!”

Local businesses are encouraged to show support on their electronic signs and in their windows.

“This is an exciting time for our Wildcats and we are looking forward to seeing them take home another win on Friday,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

The Wildcats will host South-Doyle (10-3) at historic Blankenship Field on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

