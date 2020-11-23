Oak Ridgers Asked to Show Support for Wildcats Football Ahead of Semifinal Matchup against South-Doyle on Friday

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News, Sports Leave a comment 118 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 23, 2020) – The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats are on the path to victory.

Last week, the Wildcats (10-3) secured their place in the semifinals following a tight 31-28 win over West in the quarterfinals. This is the first time the team has advanced to the semifinals since 2010 when it was in Class 6A.

This week, the City of Oak Ridge is asking its residents and local businesses to show support for the Oak Ridge High School Wildcats football team ahead of the State 5A semifinal game against South-Doyle.

“We are proud of our Wildcats and we want the players to know it and see it across town,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. “Let’s all display our Wildcat spirit and show everyone that great things happen in Oak Ridge every day!”

Local businesses are encouraged to show support on their electronic signs and in their windows.

“This is an exciting time for our Wildcats and we are looking forward to seeing them take home another win on Friday,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

The Wildcats will host South-Doyle (10-3) at historic Blankenship Field on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Courthouse Office Hours, Court Operations, Covid Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive. It is Friday, November 20th 4:00 pm, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: