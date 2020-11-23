Mildred Lee Borum, Oliver Springs

Mildred Lee Borum, age 91, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Franklin Wellness and Rehab. She was born March 26, 1929 in Knoxville, TN.

Mildred was previously member of Kellytown Baptist Church and Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. She was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flowers and the garden and she loved to cook for others.

Mildred and her husband Wilburn loved to travel and traveled together throughout their 50 years of marriage.

She was blessed by the love of many family and friends.

Mildred worked for 14 years as a nurse at Methodist Medical Center. She then started her work at the K-25 plant and retired after 21 years.

She preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Borum; infant son, Keith Douglas Borum; parents, Walter & Edith Slieger Justice; brothers, Eugene & Herman Justice.

Mildred is survived by son, Lynn Alan Borum & wife Terri of Franklin, by sister-in-law, Peggy Justice of Oliver Springs, also by several nieces and nephews.

Burial and graveside service will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at noon at the Oliver Springs Cemetery in Oliver Springs, TN with Pastor Joe Samples, Pastor Matt Reed and Pastor Mack Smith officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving Borum family www.sharpfh.com.

