Jim Allen Cook, Harriman

Mr. Jim Cook, 83 of Harriman passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church.  Jim was the owner of Sexton Buick Olds for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Roy & Audrey Cook

Two sisters: Peggy Francois and Patricia Witzel.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Lou Gillis Cook.

Son: Daryl Cook.

Daughter & son-n-law: Jan & Brian McKamey.

Granddaughter: Bree McKamey.

And many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.  Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home.  Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Cook family.

