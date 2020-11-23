Jim Allen Cook, Harriman

Mr. Jim Cook, 83 of Harriman passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. Jim was the owner of Sexton Buick Olds for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Roy & Audrey Cook
Two sisters: Peggy Francois and Patricia Witzel.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Lou Gillis Cook.
Son: Daryl Cook.
Daughter & son-n-law: Jan & Brian McKamey.
Granddaughter: Bree McKamey.
And many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
