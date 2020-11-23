Howard Edward “Ed” Keys, 81

Howard Edward “Ed” Keys, age 81, departed this life and was received into the hands of his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He died peacefully with his devoted wife Karen by his side.

He was born to George and Marie (Davis) Keys Sr. on February 5th, 1939 at the old homeplace at “Suck Egg Hollow” in Kingston, TN. Ed served in the U.S. Army with the 32nd armored division doing most of his service career in Augsburg, Germany. After many productive years with Hanes Hosiery Corp. in Winston Salem, NC, a desire for further opportunity took him to many places traveling over the US and Venezuela with Continental Can Corp. and back home to Tennessee for retirement. Ed had many hobbies but among his favorites were gardening and growing roses as well as golfing and NASCAR. He always had a wit about him which could brighten any day. Among his greatest events in Ed’s life was being saved and knowing his Lord and Savior. His church family at Emory Gap Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman were a wonderful gift he cherished. Especially the children who will always remember him as “The tootsie roll man”. He is preceded in death by his parents: George Keys and Marie (Davis) Keys, Sr; Sisters: Helen Greene, Betty Brandon, Barbara Gibson, and Faye Johnson; Brother: George Keys Jr “Sonny”; and grandson: Matthew Keys. He leaves to mourn his passing:

Wife: Karen Murry Keys of Harriman, TN

Two Sons: David Keys (Kipp) of Grimsley, TN

Edward Keys (Whitney) of Hazel Green, AL

Two Daughters: Lori Whitley (David) of Winston Salem NC

Kelly Norris (Tim) of Concord, NC

Stepson: Tim Sanders (Kim) of Stanton, TN

5 granddaughters

4 grandsons

And 1 great grandson

The family will meet at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery in Midway on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET for a graveside service with Bro. Robert Lamance officiating. Masks and social distancing are required by state mandate to be in attendance. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, family asks that contributions be made in the name of Howard Edward Keys to the Emory Gap Missionary Baptist Church Sign Fund on Poland Drive in Harriman, TN or to the American Cancer Society. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Howard Edward “Ed” Keys.

