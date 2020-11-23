Carla Mae Greene, Harriman

Mrs. Carla Mae Greene, age 47 of Harriman, TN passed away on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on August 24th, 1973 in Whitesburg, KY. She was a loving mother who loved to spend time with her children and family. She was a caregiver for many years, working for the Michael Dunn Center and for Joe Walker. She is preceded in death by her Mother: Kathy Johnson; and Daughter: Hope Greene. She is survived by:

Husband:                   Chris Greene

Sons:                           CJ Greene

                                    Cas Greene

Father:                        Sandy Monroe Johnson

Brother:                      Sandy Monroe Johnson Jr. (Angel) and kids: Jasmine Johnson & Vandalee Johnson

Sister:                         Rebecca Sandifer (Michael) and daughter: Kayley Sandifer

Aunt:                           Vickie Williams (L.H.) and kids: Courtney Hall & Lamar Williams

And several other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Carla Greene.

