Carla Mae Greene, Harriman

Mrs. Carla Mae Greene, age 47 of Harriman, TN passed away on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on August 24th, 1973 in Whitesburg, KY. She was a loving mother who loved to spend time with her children and family. She was a caregiver for many years, working for the Michael Dunn Center and for Joe Walker. She is preceded in death by her Mother: Kathy Johnson; and Daughter: Hope Greene. She is survived by:
Husband: Chris Greene
Sons: CJ Greene
Cas Greene
Father: Sandy Monroe Johnson
Brother: Sandy Monroe Johnson Jr. (Angel) and kids: Jasmine Johnson & Vandalee Johnson
Sister: Rebecca Sandifer (Michael) and daughter: Kayley Sandifer
Aunt: Vickie Williams (L.H.) and kids: Courtney Hall & Lamar Williams
And several other extended family members and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Carla Greene.