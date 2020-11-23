Julia “Mammy” McCoin, Rockwood

Mrs. Julia F. McCoin, also known as “Mammy” to many who loved her dearly, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born March 27, 1942 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She graduated from Rockwood High School and earned her Associates Degree from Roane State Community College. Mrs. McCoin was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church and before her health declined, served as Secretary with the Rockwood Ministerial Association and was active in their Food Pantry Ministry. She was a retired Clerk with Tennessee Valley Authority Watts Bar Plant in Spring City, Tennessee, and later was a retired Supervisor with the Social Security Administration in Nashville, Tennessee. She loved flower gardening and crafting and was a member of the Roane County Family and Community Education Club (FCE) with the U.T. Extension Office. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray “Pappy” McCoin; parents, Morgan Curtis Fuller and Bonnie Marie Watson Fuller; sister, Willie Hamby; and brothers, Richard Fuller and Rolland Fuller.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law:Shirley & Dennis Goolesby of Rockwood, TN Sons & Daughter-in-law:Steven Clack of Rockwood, TN Kenneth & Cynthia K. Clack of Clarksville, TN Grandchildren:Andrea Bettis, James Cooley (Mallory), Jacqueline Clack, and Morgan Clack (Marissa) Great Grandchildren:Aimee Clack, Jaxon Wossom, Waylon Wossom, Bailey Vegea, and Oliver Clack Sister-in-law:Linda B. Fuller of Rockwood, TN Special Caregiver:Sydney Sacks Faithful Companions:“Sadie” and “Salley” And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Public visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Due to concerns with COVID 19 pandemic, the family will not be in attendance for the visitation, and mask and social distancing is recommended. Family and friends who wish to, will meet on Monday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Rockwood Ministerial Association Food Pantry; 223 N. Front Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Julia F. “Mammy” McCoin.

