BREAKING NEWS: Roane County Now Under a Mask Mandate

Brad Jones 11 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2,964 Views

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Monday, November 23rd COVID update.

It is with a lot of thought, consultation, and analysis that I place Roane County under a mask mandate effective immediately.

Roane County’s numbers of positive cases and deaths have risen over the last month with having some relief the last several days.

I hope the community will take the order without causing more division among our citizens. I hope no law enforcement will be needed due to this Order.

My office has been granted by the Governor’s power to make the mask mandate, but the Executive Office is not involved in the enforcement.
The mandate is made with limitations as noted in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 54 extended by Orders 59, 63, and 67, expiring December 29, 2020 if not extended.

We have a call with the Governor this week, and we anticipate that he will look at having a statewide mandate, but in the event that he does or does not, we are placing Roane County under a mask mandate effective immediately.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Courthouse Office Hours, Court Operations, Covid Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive. It is Friday, November 20th 4:00 pm, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: