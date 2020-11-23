Courthouse Office Hours, Court Operations, Covid Update

Brad Jones 1 day ago Featured, News Leave a comment 232 Views

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive. It is Friday, November 20th 4:00 pm, and there are several items I need to share.

The Tennessee Supreme Court Order issued November 17th has set into action some changes in the Courthouse Operations.

First, the court system is open with limitations on jury trials.

Second, due to the Order, the District Attorney, Public Defense, Sheriff, Judges, Court Clerks’ Office, and my office met today to change some operations of the Roane County Courthouse.

The Courthouse remains open 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday. On Tuesday’s non court offices will be closed to the public until 1:00 pm. Tuesday has always been and still is a large court day, and for the protection of the general public, non-court offices will be closed to the general public. The offices will remain open, but in person business for non-court offices will not be available from 8:30-1:00 on Tuesdays.

Further, we are planning to have some restricted parking for individuals scheduled for court. We will begin working on this next week.

Other details on Operational changes of the court will be communicated to and through the attorneys as needed.
Here is our data as of today, November 20, 2020.

Since Wednesday we have three (3) additional deaths bringing our number of Covid related deaths to 22.
Our hospitalizations total is 52 since March 1st.

Two numbers that have shown improvement is positivity rates have fallen from 20% to 17% to 15.2% with 26 positives of 171 tested.

Our total active cases have fallen from 18% to 15% with 320 active and 1,774 recovered.
Our percentage of population that has been positive is 3.96% for Roane County. Our lowest ranking county is Morgan at 2.85% and the highest ranking county is Rhea at 4.52%.

Have a good weekend, but social distance. Wear your face coverings when out in public. Let’s prepare to have a thankful Thanksgiving next week.

Again, there are operational changes at the Courthouse, however, the Courthouse is open.

Thanks for tuning in.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

BREAKING NEWS: Roane County Now Under a Mask Mandate

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Monday, November 23rd COVID update. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: