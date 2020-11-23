Courthouse Office Hours, Court Operations, Covid Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive. It is Friday, November 20th 4:00 pm, and there are several items I need to share.

The Tennessee Supreme Court Order issued November 17th has set into action some changes in the Courthouse Operations.

First, the court system is open with limitations on jury trials.

Second, due to the Order, the District Attorney, Public Defense, Sheriff, Judges, Court Clerks’ Office, and my office met today to change some operations of the Roane County Courthouse.

The Courthouse remains open 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday. On Tuesday’s non court offices will be closed to the public until 1:00 pm. Tuesday has always been and still is a large court day, and for the protection of the general public, non-court offices will be closed to the general public. The offices will remain open, but in person business for non-court offices will not be available from 8:30-1:00 on Tuesdays.

Further, we are planning to have some restricted parking for individuals scheduled for court. We will begin working on this next week.

Other details on Operational changes of the court will be communicated to and through the attorneys as needed.

Here is our data as of today, November 20, 2020.

Since Wednesday we have three (3) additional deaths bringing our number of Covid related deaths to 22.

Our hospitalizations total is 52 since March 1st.

Two numbers that have shown improvement is positivity rates have fallen from 20% to 17% to 15.2% with 26 positives of 171 tested.

Our total active cases have fallen from 18% to 15% with 320 active and 1,774 recovered.

Our percentage of population that has been positive is 3.96% for Roane County. Our lowest ranking county is Morgan at 2.85% and the highest ranking county is Rhea at 4.52%.

Have a good weekend, but social distance. Wear your face coverings when out in public. Let’s prepare to have a thankful Thanksgiving next week.

Again, there are operational changes at the Courthouse, however, the Courthouse is open.

Thanks for tuning in.

