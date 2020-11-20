James M. “Jimmy” Paxton, Lancing

Mr. James M. “Jimmy” Paxton, age 69 of Lancing, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Velma Bunch Paxton.

One nephew: Chris Paxton.

And one brother-in-law: Bill Stringfield.

He was survived by his wife of 34 years: Arlene Stringfield Paxton.

Two daughters and one son-in-law: Megan and Trevor Thompson, and Stephanie Paxton.

Four grandchildren: Bobby Dodd Schubert, Lucas Thompson, Alison Thompson, and Corbin

Hamby.

One brother and sister-in-law: Lloyd Allen and Frankie Paxton.

One sister and brother-in-law: Rhonda and Otis Armes.

A very special uncle: Robert Paxton.

Three brothers-in-law: Harold, Martin, and Vester Stringfield.

One sister-in-law: Frances Denny.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Roy Langley officiating. Interment will follow in the Paxton Family Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Paxton family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

