Oliver Springs at Coalfield, Part II

For the first time in school history, Oliver Springs and Coalfield are meeting in the TSSAA Playoffs, in the Quarterfinals, none-the-less. For the winner, a trip to the semi-finals either to South Pittsburg or Gordonsville and the final four of the 2020 TSSAA Playoffs.

According to Coalfield historian, Greg Addington, the Jackets and Bobcats have not played twice in a season, ever. And only one time have they played in the month of November and that was in 1947. And to tie this crazy season that we call 2020 together, that was also the last time that Coalfield did not play Oneida on the field, strangely enough.

In week 10 of this season, the Bobcats traveled the 5 miles up Garry Kreis Memorial Highway to take on Coalfield for the Region 2-A Championship. The tough fought game ended 14-7 giving the Yellow Jackets their first Region title since 2013. The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 7-0 deficit with a Landon Lowe 2-yard touchdown run just before the half after a 12-play, 56-yard drive, and it gave Coalfield the 8-7 lead at the half. Coalfield extended their lead after a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaac McKinney which was the final margin.

The series between the two teams is actually lopsided in favor of Oliver Springs who has a 37-18-1 overall record against the Yellow Jackets. However, Coalfield has won the last 9-out-10 meetings which has narrowed the gap some in the Bobcat lead.

Coach Larry Green is in his 6th year as the head coach of Oliver Springs and has had the Bobcats in the playoffs 4 of those 6 years. Green is 6-3 overall in the playoffs and 38-32 overall as the coach. Coach Larry Green is 1-3 against Coalfield. The Bobcats had the most wins in school history last season after a 10-3 season. This is the school’s 92nd year of football.

Since 2000, the Bobcats record when scoring … (points)

Less than 10 points, 4-66

10 or more points, 116-54

20 or more points, 101-23

30 or more points, 69-4

40 or more points, 41-2

And since 2000, the Bobcats Record when they allow … (points)

Less than 10 points, 61-0

10 or more points, 59-120

20 or more points, 26-107

30 or more points, 4-72

40 or more points, 1-48

Coach Keith Henry is in his 13th year at Coalfield and was a Co-Head Coach at Oneida before that. Coach Henry’s career record is 164-67, and at Coalfield he is 114-47. In the Playoffs, he is 26-17 overall, and 21-11 at Coalfield. And against Oliver Springs he is 9-2 for his career. This is the 90th year of Coalfield football which was started in 1931 by WR Rochelle, in which the field is named after.

Since 2000, the Yellow Jackets record when scoring … (points)

Less than 10 points, 7-37

10 or more points, 170-42

20 or more points, 153-18

30 or more points, 119-5

40 or more points, 79-1

And since 2000, the Yellow Jackets Record when they allow … (points)

Less than 10 points, 103-1

10 or more points, 74-78

20 or more points, 26-69

30 or more points, 7-44

40 or more points, 1-22

With a win tonight, Coalfield can tie their record with the most wins in a season with 12, however, Coalfield benefited from 3 COVID-19 wins this season. (Gordonsville, Greenback, Oneida) This is the 14 season that they have 10 or more wins.

Now, with all those records and numbers that were listed above, we can just throw all those out the window. This is an Oliver Springs and Coalfield matchup with a lot on the line. Oliver Springs wants revenge from the earlier loss this season, and Coalfield wants to prove they are worthy of the 11-0 record that they have.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to get a ticket to the game, then you can watch it on the internet. As of 12:00 pm on Friday, there were only 15 tickets remaining of the allotted 800 available.

You can watch tonight’s game online in several different locations, including on this website (bbbtv12.com), but also on the BBB Communications Facebook Page, or if you are a Twitter user you can watch it here. You can watch it on YouTube as well. Or maybe you want to watch it on the BoxCast page, just click here to do that.

The best place to watch on your TV in HD would be using your streaming device, either a Roku, FireTV Stick, or AppleTV. There are directions listed on our Facebook page with a video on how to add BoxCast and our Channel. The same goes for the other two devices as well, they are very similar. Once you find BoxCast and add that Channel, just search inside the channel for BBB, and there we will be.

We would like to thank some people for helping us with the broadcast tonight. Vanessa Brown Insurance Agency, State Farm, Brown Appraisal Services, Volunteer Lawn Care, DMS Properties, and Coalfield Alumni. Without these people we would not be able to stream the game.

And a special thank you to Ed Knight and the WECO Radio crew for allowing us to use their audio for the stream.

A side note, this will be an internet only broadcast, we are not allowed to broadcast it on TV, so the only way you can watch is online.

We hope you enjoy the game and we truly want to wish both teams Good Luck tonight.

