I-40 Shutdown for Truck Wreck on Rockwood Mountain

Dudley Evans 11 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 176 Views

Photo Courtesy of Mark Clem

UPDATE (11:05 am): The truck fire is out, there were no injuries. One-lane of traffic back open.

Interstate 40, 2 miles past Harriman, is currently shut down due to a tractor trailer fire. No other vehicles were involved but the truck and it’s trailer, loaded with glass, is a total loss. Also, the near-by woods is on fire as well and The Tennessee State Forestry Division has been called to work on that fire.  Fire agencies from EMA, Hazmat, West Roane County, Westel fire, and Midtown all were on the scene as of 10:30 AM.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Clem

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Tennessee Supreme Court Issues New Order Related to Court Operations During COVID-19

In response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tennessee Supreme …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: