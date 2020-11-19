Layne Killian, Rockwood

Mr. Layne Killian, age 85, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 18, 2020 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born May 1, 1935 in Meigs County, Tennessee. Mr. Killian was known as “Radar” from working as a theater monitor at Roane Theater for many years. He enjoyed watching old western movies, going to western film festivals, and reading western books. He was a very loving stepfather, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Crosia Killian, stepson; Homer Lee, stepdaughter; Rosie Reed.

Survivors include:

Wife: Mae Riggs Killian of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Mary Lee of Rockwood, TN

Stepsons: Coy Morris of Rockwood, TN

David Lee of Rockwood, TN Bobby Lee of Rockwood, TN

Stepdaughters: Janie Lee of Rockwood, TN

Faye Brazzell of Meigs County, TN Margie Smiddy of Winfield, TN

Beloved friend: Lonnie Morris of Dayton, TN

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Evans Mortuary from 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM. Bro. Bobby Lee will be Officiating. Graveside service will follow directly after at Oak Grove Cemetery. An online register is available at evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Layne Killian.

