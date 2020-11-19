Phyllis Henry Davis, Oliver Springs

Phyllis Henry Davis, age 82 of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was a member of Kellytown Baptist Church where she was an active member until the time of her illness. She played the piano at the church and enjoyed singing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lula (Hopper) Seivers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, George Davis;

Son, Darryl Davis and wife, Carla;

Granddaughter, Chancey Cashmore and husband, Gerald Cashmore, Jr.;

Great-grandchildren, Caroline and Lily Davis, Georgia, Titus, and Charlie Cashmore;

Nephews, Jack (Diane) Seiber, Eugene (Nancy) Cantrell and their son, James (Laura ) Cantell;

Special friends, John Singleton and Carol Raby;

And a host of other family members and very good friends.

A Graveside Service will be held in Anderson Memorial Gardens on 1:00PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 with Rev. Mack Smith officiating.

To leave a note for Phyllis’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

