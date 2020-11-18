Roane County School Board Meeting to Stream Live

Brad Jones

Due to the numerous requests and emails, BBB TV-12 will stream the Roane County Board of Education meeting, scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7pm.

Many viewers have concerns about the schools going to an all virtual setting, however, the agenda has no mention of that being discussed. We will be there and stream it live, in case some sort of discussion arises.

That meeting will be streamed only and not live on Channel 12. You can find that stream on our Facebook Page, our YouTube Channel, on Twitter, and on the BBB Communications Website.

And as always, you can watch it live on your Roku, FireTV Stick, or Apple TV streaming devices. You will need to search for the BoxCast Channel, download it, then search for BBB Communications. And that’s it. Here is a video that you can find on our Facebook page that describes and shows you how to do this on the Roku. It is very similar on the other devices.

A copy of the Board Meeting Agenda can be found here.

