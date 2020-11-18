William Robert “Bob” Younger, Lenoir City

William Robert “Bob” Younger, 82 of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. Bob was born on August 13, 1938 in Knoxville, TN and was raised in Oliver Springs on Old Hen Valley Road.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hubert “Nub” and Laura E. Cox Younger.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lana R. McDaniel Younger; sons, Robert Anthony “Tony” Younger of Oliver Springs, Michael Todd Taylor and wife Amber of Lenoir City and Timothy Ray Younger of Oliver Springs. He is also survived by grandsons, Lucas and Hudson Taylor of Lenoir City, Tynan Younger and wife Jessi of Kingston, and great-grandson, Bennett Younger of Kingston. Also, survived by his sister, Sue Younger Ward of Oliver Springs.

Bob worked for General Dynamics at Cape Canaveral Space Center during the 50s and 60s. He also worked at Litton Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS and for Daniel International Construction at multiple locations. Bob retired from A.E. Staley in Loudon, TN. One of his favorite pastimes was woodworking.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-1 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 2 pm on Thursday at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Prosperity Pointe and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Younger family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

