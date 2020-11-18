Megan Marie, Knoxville

Megan Marie, age 22 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1998 in Knoxville, TN. Megan was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, visiting the beach, mermaids and fishing. Megan was an awesome daughter, sister, wife and step-mother. She will be dearly missed.

Megan is preceded in death by, grandmothers, Mary Thomas and Diana LeMaster.

Survived by:

Husband…………….Cody Marie

Parents……………..Paul and Tammy Ford

Son…………………….Rylan Marie

Siblings……………….Tiffany Roberts husband Zach

Brian Ford

Nephews…………..Ayden Roberts, Laiken Roberts, Asher Marie and Memphis Smith

Nieces………………..Gracie Lane, Bella Lane and Monroe Smith

Grandfathers…….Johnny Thomas and Thomas Ford

Special Aunt………Janet Weatherly

Mother and father- in-law……………..Wayne and Tina Marie

Sister-in-law………Brittany Smith husband Brandon

Brother-in-law…..Zacharey Marie wife Taylor

A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Megan’s interment will be held at the Sunset Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

