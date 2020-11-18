Permelia Hill-Anderson, Harriman

Mrs. Permelia Hill-Anderson, age 90 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on January 28th, 1930 in Emory Gap.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank Ewing & Permelia Amanda Frances EwingSr.; Sons: Rufus C Hill Jr & Rogers A Hill; and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by:

Husband: Curtis Anderson

Children: Terry L Hill Sr

Christine Hill

Eddie Hill

Pamela E Hill-Wright

Stepchildren: Calvin Eskridge “Ham”

Chenetta Jefferson

Corlissa A Thompson

Karen McNair

Dan Anderson

Daryl Anderson

A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Lionell Moore, Rev. Brady Springs, Rev. Willie Gallaher, Rev. R.T. Smith, and Rev. Beatrice Thomas officiating. Those who wish to attend will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC. For those unable to attend, a livestream will begin at approximately 2:00 pm online at Facebook.com/EvansMortuary. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Permelia Hill-Anderson.

