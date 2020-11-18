Jennings Jerome “Jay” Coday, Lake City

Jennings Jerome “Jay” Coday, age 96 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born September 22, 1924 in New River, TN to the late Charles and Bonnie Coker Coday. Jay was a longtime member of the Clinch River Baptist Church where he enjoyed directing the choir and being song leader for years. Jay was a US Army Air Forces veteran who served in World War II. He loved fishing, gardening, singing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jay is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Survivors:

Wife of 73 Years                              Bobbie Lee Coday                                     Lake City

Son                                                  Dennis & Martha Coday                            Lake City

Daughter                                          Debbie & David Disney                             Lake City

Sister                                               Opal Hite                                                    New River

Grandchildren                                 Brandon & Christa Coday

                                                        Amanda & Adam Neff

                                                        Emily & Brad Bullock

                                                        Denise & Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren                       Ian, Emma, and Charlie Neff

                                                        Gracie Coday

                                                        Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

                                                        Aidan Houdeschell

Family and Friends may drop by at their convenience between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to pay their respects to Jay. Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Larry Webster, Rev. Brad Bullock and Rev. Darryl Arender officiating.

