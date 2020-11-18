Jennings Jerome “Jay” Coday, Lake City

Jennings Jerome “Jay” Coday, age 96 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born September 22, 1924 in New River, TN to the late Charles and Bonnie Coker Coday. Jay was a longtime member of the Clinch River Baptist Church where he enjoyed directing the choir and being song leader for years. Jay was a US Army Air Forces veteran who served in World War II. He loved fishing, gardening, singing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jay is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Survivors:

Wife of 73 Years Bobbie Lee Coday Lake City

Son Dennis & Martha Coday Lake City

Daughter Debbie & David Disney Lake City

Sister Opal Hite New River

Grandchildren Brandon & Christa Coday

Amanda & Adam Neff

Emily & Brad Bullock

Denise & Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma, and Charlie Neff

Gracie Coday

Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

Aidan Houdeschell

Family and Friends may drop by at their convenience between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to pay their respects to Jay. Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Larry Webster, Rev. Brad Bullock and Rev. Darryl Arender officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

