Dennis Ferguson, the Roane County Road Superintendent, wants all residents of Poland Hollow Road to know about repair work that will force the closure of the roadway in the 400 Block. The work will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 8:30am until 1:30pm (weather permitting) for road repair.

Ferguson asks that you seek an alternate route during this time. They also would like to thank the residents in advance for their patience while this work goes on.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest