COVID-19 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Brad Jones 16 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 361 Views

Hello, this is Ron Woody with a Wednesday morning, November 18th Covid-19 update.

As you have probably heard, COVID numbers are spiking around the country and the world. Roane County was fortunate in the early months of the pandemic to have fewer cases and deaths than most, but as I have reported lately, we have caught up, and now we are performing worse than most of our peer counties.

We experienced an additional three (3) deaths yesterday bringing our total to 17.

Our positive cases yesterday was near 20% of those tested. 168 were tested and 33 of those tested were positive. An additional hospitalization was added which brings our total to 50 since March 1st.

2.052 people in Roane County have tested positive, and there are 385 cases still active. We stress that all the active cases remain quarantined, and do not expose the rest of the population.

Those that have been exposed who are under quarantine should also stay away from the general population.

It is our understanding that Governor Bill Lee issued an Executive Order yesterday regarding postponement of Trial Courts. I have not been provided with that Order, and it has not been posted yet on the State’s website. Upon review of the Order, I may do another update this afternoon.

Of surrounding counties, Roane County has had 3.8% of our population test positive which is 2,052.

Morgan County is the lowest with 2.7% of their population testing positive which is 581.Rhea County is the highest with 4.4% or 1,448.
Knox County with 16,474 positive cases which is 3.5% of their population.
Roane County is now 7th of the nine (9) counties which we are ranking.

Do what is right.
 Stay home when sick.
 Stay at home if you have been quarantined.
 Social distance.
 Wear a face covering while in public.

We have not mandated masks. There is no provision for enforcement. What we stress is that people do the right thing and wear your face covering (mask).

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Road Repair Work on Poland Hollow Road

Dennis Ferguson, the Roane County Road Superintendent, wants all residents of Poland Hollow Road to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: