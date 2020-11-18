COVID-19 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Hello, this is Ron Woody with a Wednesday morning, November 18th Covid-19 update.

As you have probably heard, COVID numbers are spiking around the country and the world. Roane County was fortunate in the early months of the pandemic to have fewer cases and deaths than most, but as I have reported lately, we have caught up, and now we are performing worse than most of our peer counties.

We experienced an additional three (3) deaths yesterday bringing our total to 17.

Our positive cases yesterday was near 20% of those tested. 168 were tested and 33 of those tested were positive. An additional hospitalization was added which brings our total to 50 since March 1st.

2.052 people in Roane County have tested positive, and there are 385 cases still active. We stress that all the active cases remain quarantined, and do not expose the rest of the population.

Those that have been exposed who are under quarantine should also stay away from the general population.

It is our understanding that Governor Bill Lee issued an Executive Order yesterday regarding postponement of Trial Courts. I have not been provided with that Order, and it has not been posted yet on the State’s website. Upon review of the Order, I may do another update this afternoon.

Of surrounding counties, Roane County has had 3.8% of our population test positive which is 2,052.

Morgan County is the lowest with 2.7% of their population testing positive which is 581.Rhea County is the highest with 4.4% or 1,448.

Knox County with 16,474 positive cases which is 3.5% of their population.

Roane County is now 7th of the nine (9) counties which we are ranking.

Do what is right.

 Stay home when sick.

 Stay at home if you have been quarantined.

 Social distance.

 Wear a face covering while in public.

We have not mandated masks. There is no provision for enforcement. What we stress is that people do the right thing and wear your face covering (mask).

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation.

